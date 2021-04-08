Some Oregon SNAP recipients may see benefits increase this month

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In April, some Oregon SNAP households will see a change to their benefit amount for emergency allotments.

The federal government has provided emergency allotments since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

SNAP households have received EA in an amount equal to the maximum benefit for the household size, minus their monthly base benefit. But this means households that are at or near the maximum SNAP benefit were receiving little or no additional support.

This month's changes provide an increase in benefits to those who were previously receiving little or no EA. For example:

Households not currently receiving an emergency allotment will now receive an additional $95 per month.

Households currently receiving an emergency allotment that is less than $95 will receive an additional allotment for the difference.

Households currently receiving an emergency allotment of more than $95 will not see a change in their benefits.

EA benefits will be dispersed on April 13 for current SNAP households and April 30 for SNAP households who did not receive the first EA payment or who are now eligible for a minimum $95 EA payment.

SNAP recipients do not have to take any action to receive these supplemental benefits as they will be issued directly on their EBT cards. Total benefits will be different based on each household's regular monthly allotment for the month of March.

More information about emergency allotments is available at https://www.oregon.gov/dhs/ASSISTANCE/FOOD-BENEFITS/Pages/About-SNAP.aspx.

Questions about your SNAP benefits should be directed to your local office or by calling the ONE customer service center at 1-800-699-9075.

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.