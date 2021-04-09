Prestige Senior Living offers online fall risk assessment

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Falling at home is the leading cause of injury in older adults and poses a serious risk to the well-being of seniors. In fact, more than one in four adults age 65 or older fall each year.

Furthermore, falling just once doubles someone’s chances of falling again. Though this statistic may be intimidating, there are several proven ways to reduce the risk of falling for you or your loved one.

To help assess your risk of falling while sharing preventive educational information, Prestige Senior Living High Desert is offering free online fall risk assessments through the month of April by visiting FallRiskAssessment.com.

Prestige’s online assessment will guide participants through a series of questions to assess strength, flexibility and balance, which all tend to decrease as we age. To help reduce participants’ risk, an in-depth breakdown of your full assessment results along with a list of fall risk tools and resources will be emailed to you upon completion.

As a partner in active aging, Prestige Care is dedicated to offering programs and resources to help older adults enjoy active, healthy lifestyles. To take your free fall risk assessment, please visit FallRiskAssessment.com.