Deschutes County plans 2 open houses on wildlife inventory updates

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is launching a pilot project, funded by a grant from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development, to consider updates to three wildlife inventories relating to elk, mule deer, and bald/golden eagles.

The inventories are produced by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

This first phase of the project represents the data collection stage only -- no changes to County zoning or other regulations have been proposed.

The Deschutes County Planning Division will conduct virtual open houses to gauge community interest regarding potential updates to its wildlife inventories on Thursday, April 15 at 6 p.m. and on Thursday, April 29 at 6 p.m. Information on how to participate in virtual open houses is available online.

To learn more about the project, and to take a survey, visit: https://www.deschutes.org/WildlifeStorymap