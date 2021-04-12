Sisters Middle School filmmaker shares talents with Family Access Network

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received an unexpected helping hand from 14-year-old filmmaker Jack Turpen to create compelling content for their virtual luncheon.

Turpen, a student at Sisters Middle School, offered to use his video production expertise after working on a shirt design for Sisters Middle School (the proceeds of which benefitted FAN). When Turpen reached out to Sisters FAN advocate Theresa Slavkovsky to donate his services, the organization quickly took him up on his offer.

With minimal direction, Turpen used his skills to produce a compelling and inspiring video sharing the impact of FAN on a local family.

Turpen was first introduced to film four years ago and fell in love with the art. He owns and operates his own production company, Turp Studio. His work can be seen on his website (https://www.turpstudio.com/) and includes samples of his videography, photography, and graphic design work.

“FAN is such a cool organization, with such an inspiring mission. I’m so thankful that I was given the opportunity to and be part of it,” Turpen said.

FAN will feature Turpen’s work on the virtual FAN Annual Luncheon website, beginning Monday. People interested in viewing Jack’s video and visiting the Luncheon website can by visiting https://familyaccessnetwork.org/bend-luncheon-2021/.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty.

The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit https://familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties.