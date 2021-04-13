High Desert Food & Farm Alliance holding spring ‘Brunch Box’ fundraiser

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The High Desert Food & Farm Alliance is transforming their Fresh Harvest Kits into delicious take-home meals with specially procured local ingredients from regional farmers, ranchers and food businesses.

You can choose from a ready-to-make meal kit for either two or four people with a special brunch recipe developed with help from Thor Erickson from the Cascade Culinary Institute - both available now for pre-order.

This mostly virtual fundraiser highlights deliciously grown, raised and crafted foods available from area producers and food businesses!

Each mealkit is specially designed by HDFFA and includes ingredients for a delicious Shakshuka Brunch, spring greens salad, bread or tortillas and beverage or your choice. Kits are available with vegetarian, dairy and gluten-free options.

In addition, HDFFA is offering delivery options for folks in the Redmond, Madras, Prineville and South Deschutes County areas. Purchase your meal kit online at HDFFA’s Store by May 7th. On May 21st, folks can pick up their order at the Embark/Ruffwear building where HDFFA will deliver everything to you in your car! More event details available at hdffa.org/brunchbox

HDFFA supports Central Oregon’s community of farmers, ranchers and food businesses to provide local food. They help make this food accessible for everyone with a focus on underserved residents.

Proceeds from this event will benefit HDFFA’s Food Access Program, including Fresh Harvest Kits: a ready-to-make meal kit that pairs fresh vegetables with pantry staples along with a recipe to create a nutritious and delicious meal on a budget. HDFFA collaborates with local farms and hunger relief agencies to offer these kits at regional food pantries.

“In 2020, HDFFA provided over 1,530 meals through our Fresh Harvest Kits and many community partnerships. This fundraiser takes that meal kit model and allows us to showcase many of the amazing partners we work with while also raising awareness and funding for our food access programs. We hope this event further connects our community to local food in a safe and interactive way.” - Carrie Mack, HDFA Community Engagement Manager

This event is sponsored in part by Homestead Family Medicine, Embark and Whole Foods Market. Ingredients are being sourced from Agricultural Connections, Boone Dog Pizza, DD Ranch, Deschutes Gourmet Mushrooms, El Sancho, Jackson’s Corner, Gorilla Greens, Home Farm Foods, Newport Ave Market, Savory Spice Bend, Sungrounded Farm and Super Belly Ferments. Beverage options include Sisters Coffee Company and Suttle Tea products.

HDFFA is a 501(c)3 non-profit serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties as well as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. HDFFA’s mission is to support a healthy and thriving food & farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity. For more info, visit hdffa.org