USFS seeks comments on Rimrock Trails, Oddfellows Cabins restoration projects

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend-Ford Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest is seeking public comments on plans for restoration work at the Rimrock Trails off the Cascade Lakes Highway and the historic Odd Fellows Cabins on Paulina Lake.

The Bend - Fort Rock Ranger District of the Deschutes National Forest is inviinvites you to review and comment on the below project proposals which are unrelated and will be analyzed separately. Project details and more information on how to provide comments are in the attached letter which is also available on each of the project websites.

Rimrock Trails Restoration - The Rimrock Trails are located off the Cascade Lakes Highway about 0.5 miles from the Forest Service boundary with the city of Bend. This project proposes to add 4.75 miles of unauthorized trail to the Forest Service trail system, decommission about 1,600 feet of trail, reroute 228 feet of trail and restore 21 miles of unauthorized routes. Various other restoration actions would be included.

Project website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59915

Odd Fellows Cabin Restoration - The historic Odd Fellows Cabins are located on the shore of Paulina Lake about 35 miles south of Bend, OR. This project proposes to continue restoration on 4 cabins to bring them into compliance with standards required to use them as recreation rentals while also maintaining their historic characteristics.

Project website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=59916

For your comments to be most helpful, please respond by May 15, 2021. If you have additional questions, contact Cristina Peterson by email, cristina.peterson@usda.gov