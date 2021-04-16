‘Living Well with Chronic Conditions’ workshop offered

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is excited to announce upcoming dates for the Living Well with Chronic Conditions program. This six-week workshop teaches practical skills for living a healthy life. Learn how to manage daily symptoms, including: pain, fatigue, stress, poor sleep, shortness of breath and physical limitations.

The program costs $10 and will meet over Zoom on Fridays from 2 to 4 p.m., from April 23 through May 28.

The Living Well with Chronic Conditions program is for anyone who lives with a long-term health condition like arthritis, asthma, depression, fibromyalgia, or diabetes. Although there are many chronic health conditions, challenges and symptoms are often similar.

This six-week workshop teaches participants how to manage symptoms and medication, work with their healthcare team, set weekly goals, problem-solve effectively, improve communication, relax and handle difficult emotions, eat well and exercise safely. Self Management complements medical care.

The 2-hour classes, taught by trained leaders, are fun and interactive. All participants receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions.”

Living Well Central Oregon is a regional program serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties in partnership with the Central Oregon Health Council.

To learn more about the program, call Sarah Worthington at (541) 322-7446 or visit https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/living-well-central-oregon.