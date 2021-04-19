ODOT Region 4 construction update: Week of April 19-23

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Here is the Oregon Department of Transportation Region 4 weekly construction update for the week of April 19-23.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is committed to providing a safe, efficient transportation system. ODOT invests in Oregon's future through roadway improvement projects. The following projects are located within ODOT's Region 4 encompassing Central Oregon from The Dalles to Klamath Falls on the east side of the Cascades.

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Crook County

U.S. 26: Ochoco Highway, Prineville Rails to Trails project ( MP 19.4-MP 19.7).

Contractor will perform miscellaneous cleanup activities. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

Deschutes County

U.S. 97: S Century Drive to USFS border (MP 153.11-MP 156.26) Contractor will be performing bridge work for the new northbound alignment. Also, they will close the northbound passing lane from MP 154.5 - 153.5 to haul material to the new northbound alignment fill site. No delays to traffic are anticipated.

U.S. 97: Nels Anderson Place-Romaine Village Way (Bend Parkway Repaving

Monday Night, April 19 – The contractor will be performing Stage 2 Phase 2 NB Closure: U.S. 97 Northbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd.) to Exit 135B (Empire Ave.). All NB Traffic will be diverted onto U.S. 97 Business route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured north to Empire Ave. where travelers will be able to regain access to US97 by way of U.S. 97 NB on-ramp at Empire Ave.

Tuesday Night April 20 - Wednesday Night, April 21 The contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 1 SB Closure: U.S. 97 Southbound will be closed From Exit 135A to Reed Market Exit 139. All SB traffic will be diverted onto U.S.97 Business route (3rd St.) and will be detoured south to Reed Market where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S.97 by way of the U.S. 97 SB on-ramp at Reed Market.

Thursday Night, April 22—The contractor will be performing Stage 1 Phase 2 SB Closure: U.S.97 Southbound will be closed from Exit 139 (Reed Market Rd) to Exit 141 (Murphy Rd). All SB traffic will be diverted onto U.S.97 Business Route (3rd. St.) and will be detoured south to Murphy Rd where travelers will be able to regain access to U.S. 97 by way of the U.S. 97 SB on-ramp at Murphy Rd.

ALL CLOSURES AND WORK WILL OCCUR BETWEEN 8 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Harney/Lake counties

US395: Big Stick – Alkali Lake, Lakeview, Lakeview-Burns Highway (MP 15.43- MP46.93. Work is scheduled to start in April 2021.

Hood River County

I-84: Hood River Eastbound & Westbound Bridges project, I-84 (MP 63.9-64.42) Crew will form and place reinforcing steel in order to place bridge end concrete on Wednesday, 4/21. Flaggers will hold traffic on the eastbound I-84 milepost 63 on-ramp momentarily to allow construction vehicles access to work zone. Watch for crews working behind barriers and under the bridge deck. Traffic is two lanes westbound, and one lane eastbound. Speed reduction is in place at 50 m.p.h. throughout the work zone.

Jefferson County

and CTWS Reservation

U.S. 26: Warm Springs Safety Corridor, (MP 103.02-MP111.16). The contractor will perform excavation and earthwork activities. The highway will be reduced to one travel lane that will be controlled by flaggers and a pilot car. Traffic can expect delays of up to 20 minutes.

Klamath County

OR39: Crest St. - Madison St., Klamath Falls, MP2.99-MP4.26) Survey, excavation, sidewalk, and signal work is scheduled during the day Monday through Friday. Expect minor delays.

Lake County

US395: Cogswell Creek and Crooked River culverts project, Freemont Highway (MP 130.40 & MP 152.26 and MP 230.58 & MP 152.45) No work expected this week.

US395 & OR140 (Lakeview) ADA Curb Ramps (MP 142.62-MP 144.06) No work expected this week.

Sherman County

U.S. 97: Rockfall Project (U.S. 97/Sherman Highway milepost 0.87-3.69) Material removal, access road creation and drilling are occurring throughout the project area. Flaggers are moving traffic through the work zone during the daytime, expect 20 minute delays. Blasting will occur at milepost 3.3 on Monday and Wednesday, with delays of 20 minutes or less.

Wasco County (OR)/Klickitat (WA)

The Dalles (Columbia River) Bridge Project (U.S. 197 (WA) milepost 0.57-OR milepost 0.61-I-84 (OR) milepost 100.6-102.2). Construction crews will be working overnight; expect delays up to 20 minutes during nighttime hours while flaggers control traffic across the bridge. The majority of work will occur under the bridge and includes installation of scaffolding.

Wheeler County

U.S.26: Bridge Creek Bridge Project (U.S. 26/Ochoco Highway, milepost 64.91-65.19) Crew will start demolishing existing bridge. Traffic is routed to a single lane detour next to the existing bridge, and controlled by a traffic signal.