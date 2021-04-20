Cancer support group launches monthly group for caregivers

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Cancer with Compassion, a faith-based non-profit organization based in Bend, now offers “Not Alone,” a monthly cancer caregiver support group. Family members or friend caregivers to patients with all types of cancer are welcome.

For over 7 years, Cancer with Compassion has offered faith-based support to cancer patients. Recognizing a need, they now will extend that support to cancer caregivers. Founder and president Rev. Cathie Young says, “Just as cancer patients benefit from support from other patients and survivors, so caregivers need support from those who have cared for a loved one with cancer.” Because of this, Not Alone will use a “caregiver for the caregiver” model with experienced cancer caregivers offering effective listening, compassion and practical support to those helping a loved one in a cancer storm.

The first monthly meeting will be held on Thursday, April 27 at 5 pm PDT via Zoom. There is no cost for this service. For information and Zoom link, contact Rev. Cathie by email at cancerwithcompassion@gmail.com.