Deschutes County offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing Wednesday

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County Health Services is partnering with Oregon Health Authority to offer a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday in downtown Bend at the Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center.



This testing event is open to anyone. No symptoms or ID are required to be tested. Participants are asked to wear a mask and register online at www.doineedacovid19test.com. Staff will be onsite to register those who are unable to preregister.



Individuals will receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test and test results will be available in two to three days.

The Bend-La Pine Schools Education Center is located in Bend at 520 NW Wall Street.