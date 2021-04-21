Bend-La Pine Schools begin ‘Kindergarten Kickoff’ registration

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools is inviting families to register kindergarten students now for the coming 2021-22 school year. Online registration is open now for all incoming kindergartners.

“We’re excited to once again to meet new kindergartners and their families,” said Lora Nordquist, Interim Superintendent of Bend-La Pine Schools. “We encourage families with incoming kindergartners to register as soon as possible as it helps us plan for the coming year and helps families connect with their school and fellow families.”

Families can learn more about kindergarten by attending a virtual kindergarten kickoff event hosted by their local elementary school. These school-specific virtual events for kindergarten families, which take place April 21-30, will allow families to learn more about kindergarten, meet teachers and connect with fellow families.

Families can find their neighborhood school through our Attendance Area webpage. Those who are not sure about their child’s school of attendance or who have additional questions about kindergarten registration, can call 541-355-8750 to reach a staff member who can answer questions in English and Spanish.

In order to be eligible for kindergarten, students must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021.

Kindergarten virtual event locations and times:



Register online and find Webex links for the kindergarten virtual events at bls.fyi/kinderregistrationinfo