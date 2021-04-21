Kôr Community Land Trust hires new executive director

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kôr Community Land Trust welcomes Jackie Keogh as the new executive director.

For over a decade, Jackie has scaled grassroots non-profit organizations by diversifying their revenue sources for sustained organizational performance. She began her career on a three-person affordable housing non-profit that grew into a nationally-recognized, regional community development corporation in Massachusetts.

Since, she has grown her affordable housing experience at the Portland Housing Bureau and for the last four years as deputy director at Proud Ground – the largest Community Land Trust in the Pacific Northwest.

She thrives in serving as a connector- bridging relationships between the mission-based work and the community of donors, clients, and partners. In this capacity, Keogh has engaged with culturally and economically diverse communities to develop community-led strategic, communications, and fundraising plans that are centered in diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice.

For example, Keogh served as the Investment Committee Chair of KairosPDX, a culturally-specific educational non-profit, to develop and scale their social justice philanthropy for four years. Keogh has been recognized for her community engagement strategies by both the American Planning Association and Massachusetts Association of Community Development Corporations.

An avid hiker and camper, Keogh is looking forward to getting her family out on Bend’s trails when she relocates in mid-June. Keogh is so appreciative of the opportunity to lead Kôr Community Land Trust as its next Executive Director. Keogh welcomes communication from all Kôr supporters and encourages conversation by emailing jkeogh@korlandtrust.org or calling 541-247-1244.

Jackie begins her work with Kôr on Monday, April 26th, at which point Kôr’s co-founder and current executive director will assume the position of land development director.