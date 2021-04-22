Firewood cutting season resumes May 1; permits available

Community Billboard

Native plants, mushroom permits also available

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning May 1, personal and commercial use firewood collection season will resume on the Deschutes and Ochoco national forests and Crooked River National Grassland. All areas will remain open through Nov. 30.

While many of the permit requirements were waived in 2020, the public will again be required to purchase firewood permits and tag their loaded firewood in 2021. While U.S. Forest Service offices remain closed to the public, individual permits can be purchased for $10 per cord (with a two cord minimum) from a variety of Central Oregon vendors. Each household may purchase up to eight cords annually.

Permit holders will receive a ‘Firewood Synopsis,’ a publication illustrating the areas where the public has access to collect firewood after purchasing a firewood permit. Permit holders need to pay particular attention to the “Rules and Regulations” as well as the specific cutting designations listed on each cutting area map in the synopsis. It is the responsibility of the permit holder to read the Firewood Synopsis in order to understand which tree species are available for firewood cutting and gathering in the designated areas. It is prohibited to possess or remove trees that have been cut illegally.

For individuals looking for a firewood permit for the Prineville District Bureau of Land Management, personal use firewood season will begin on June 1. Please contact the District office at 541-416-6700 for more information.

Additionally, commercial firewood, free use native plants and mushroom permits are now available. The permitting process for these special forest products is unique to each district, so the public will need to choose the Ranger District they would like to visit and contact them directly for permitting information:

Deschutes National Forest Bend-Fort Rock RD: 541-383-5300 Sisters Ranger District: 541-549-7700 Crescent Ranger District: 541-433-3200



Ochoco National Forest Lookout Mountain and Paulina Ranger Districts: 541-416-6500 Crooked River National Grassland: 541-416-6640



For more information on firewood and special forest products, contact the Deschutes National Forest at (541) 383-5300, the Ochoco National Forest at (541) 416-6500, or the Prineville BLM at (541) 416-6700.