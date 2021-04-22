Mosaic Medical set to host ‘Brighter Smiles’ campaign

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mosaic Medical, a nonprofit community health center with 15 clinics across Central Oregon, will host this year’s Brighter Smiles Campaign from May 1 - June 30. During the campaign, participating dental offices provide professional teeth whitening services to their patients for just $200 — a 50% savings. All profits will go to Mosaic’s Kemple Children’s Dental Fund, which covers the cost of critical dental services for kids in need.

“Participating in the Brighter Smiles Campaign is easy. Simply confirm your dentist is participating, schedule your whitening appointment before the end of June, and make your check out to Mosaic Medical so your dentist can pass your contribution on,” said Elaine Knobbs-Seasholtz, Mosaic’s Director of Strategy and Development.

The Brighter Smiles Campaign starts May 1 and runs through June 30, but interested patients are urged to make their appointments early. A list of participating dental offices can be found at mosaicmedical.org/brighter. Dental offices that would like to participate in this year’s Brighter Smiles Campaign are invited to contact Angela Saraceno, Mosaic’s development officer, at donate@mosaicmedical.org.

Mosaic is honored continue the vision of Dr. Kemple and the mission of Kemple Memorial Children’s Dental Clinic with the creation of the Kemple Children’s Dental Fund to continue providing a place where all children can access quality dental care. Funds raised from the Brighter Smiles Campaign will continue to provide dental services to children in need at Mosaic’s clinics in Bend, Redmond, Prineville and Madras.

About Mosaic Medical:

Mosaic Medical is a nonprofit community health center that serves Central Oregonians from all walks of life. Through a network of 15 clinics, we offer integrated health services that address each patient’s medical, dental, behavioral health, nutrition and medication needs. Our care is never influenced by how much money our patients make, what language they speak or the status of their insurance coverage. Mosaic Medical provides quality care for all.