High Desert Food, Farm Alliance sets ‘food and farm trail’ development workshops

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There’s a new tourism experience coming to Central Oregon! The High Desert Food and Farm Alliance is partnering with Travel Oregon and community leaders throughout the region to form a new food and farm trail, to help locals and visitors alike find and enjoy the best local food and agritourism experiences the region has to offer.

The food and farm trail will highlight farms offering agritourism opportunities and food businesses featuring locally-grown and raised ingredients.

HDFFA is now seeking farmers, ranchers, food producers, community leaders, public agencies, industry associations, tourism entrepreneurs, lodging property owners, craft beverage producers, restaurateurs and anyone with an interest in strengthening the local culinary & agritourism economy to participate in the two-part Development Workshop series on May 13th and 17th. Attendance at both sessions is encouraged but not required.

“There’s often a misconception about Central Oregon, that local food is unavailable here due to our sandy soils and frosty nights, but we have one of the most vibrant local food scenes in the state,” says Annie Nichols, HDFFA’s Farm and Ranch Support Manager. “Beyond increasing consumer knowledge and engaging tourists in the region, agritourism offers our farmers and ranchers a way to expand and diversify their sales channels to make their operations more viable, supporting our local economy.”

Session 1: Culinary & Agritourism and Regional Resource Panels

Thursday, May 13, 3-5 p.m.

Culinary & agritourism industry trends, tourism development and food trail case studies.

How to navigate Central Oregon land use policy effectively and legally.

Leveraging statewide and regional resources for tourism marketing and business development.

Session 2: Building the High Desert Food Trail

Monday, May 17, 12-2 p.m.

Oregon Food Trail design and development.

Leveraging collaborative product development and future strategies to increase visitation and economic return for culinary & agritourism businesses on the trail.

To register for the High Desert Food Trail Development Workshop, please visit this link.