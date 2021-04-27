Deschutes County begins Transportation System Plan update, seeks feedback

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County is beginning the process of updating its Transportation System Plan and is requesting feedback from residents about current and future transportation needs.

Input on community needs and priorities will help guide updates to the County’s 20-year Transportation System Plan (TSP). The TSP is the planning document that sets goals and policies for the County’s rural transportation system and lists future improvement projects.

Residents are invited to participate in a virtual open house, which will be available at www.DeschutesCountyTSP.com through Friday, May 14.

An online webinar is scheduled for Tuesday, May 4, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Participants can pre-register at www.DeschutesCountyTSP.com.

Want to stay involved?

Deschutes County is seeking community members to serve on an advisory committee for the 2020-2040 Transportation System Plan (TSP) update. If you are interested in serving on the TSP Citizens Advisory Committee, please contact Peter Russell at Peter.Russell@deschutes.org.