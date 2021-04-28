Old Mill District fitness studios adjust to ‘Extreme Risk’ safety limits

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) — In response to the recent announcement by Gov. Kate Brown that Deschutes County will move back into the ‘Extreme Risk’ category, three Old Mill District fitness centers are making adjustments to classes and services in order to meet new health guidelines, which will take effect on Friday.

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, Orangetheory Fitness and CycleBar are all working to finalize details around ensuring services, class sizes, workout locations, distancing guidelines, and record keeping meet the guidelines outlined in this latest round of restrictions.

Deschutes County’s Extreme Risk designation will be effective through at least Friday, May 6.

“It’s dispiriting that businesses have to go through this all over again, but these gyms and fitness centers have our full support and the support of many devoted, health-conscious clients,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director with the Old Mill District. “As they adjust to new restrictions, move classes outdoors and so on, let’s all keep in mind that the best way we can support all businesses, here and everywhere in Deschutes County, is to get vaccinated and keep wearing masks in public.”

Here’s a rundown of how gyms and fitness centers in the Old Mill District are altering classes and services to remain compliant with State of Oregon’s extreme-risk guidelines:

Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play

Warmer weather mixed with the diverse nature of the business should help minimize the effects new extreme-risk guidelines will have on Free Spirit Yoga + Fitness + Play, says co-owner Seth Augustine.

“Some things are fine, some will require us to reduce capacity, some (classes) will move outside, and some things will just be canceled,” Augustine said. “It’s worked out in our benefit that we’re a hybrid business who offers a lot of different things.”

For instance, while adult in-studio yoga classes are going to be canceled for the next two weeks, Augustine said instructors had already planned to transition those classes outdoors by June. The goal now is to bump that time frame up to May 15.

As for kids classes and camps, little will change there, as well. Indoor sessions are already limited, and outdoor activities should be unaffected save for greater care taken during parent drop-offs, maintaining distance and cleanliness, etc.

For additional information and updates, visit freespiritbend.com.

Orangetheory Fitness

According to owner Tim Barrans, his staff at Orangetheory Fitness prefer to view the adherence to tighter extreme-risk guidelines as a transition, not a limitation. After all, this isn’t the first time the fitness center’s been through such changes.

“We’ve done this before,” Barrans said. “It’s not ideal, but we’ve been able to find good solutions that give our members great workout experiences.”

This time around, Orangetheory will again transition toward providing their regular one-hour classes outdoors during the heart of the day. Smaller classes will be offered indoors early in the mornings and evenings.

Additionally, Barrans said the gym will take advantage of smaller indoor class sizes to begin offering Run/Row 30 classes. These are 30-minute cardio classes that utilize the gym’s treadmills and rowers.

“We didn’t expect this, but we’ve been flexible for the last year and a half, and we’ll continue to be flexible,” Barrans said of the state’s extreme risk designation. “We’re small and nimble enough we have plenty of things still to offer.”

Staring in May, Orangetheory is also offering two free classes for new local guests.

Orangetheory is a high-intensity training gym that blends interval training and cardiovascular and strength workouts. Visit orangetheory.com for updates and information.

CycleBar

Like the other fitness centers in the Old Mill District, CycleBar will remain open offering limited-capacity classes.

Along with smaller indoor classes, additional space has been set between and bikes, and CycleBar operates using one-touch workouts. This means all riders who come in the front doors will go directly to their bikes to begin their workouts.

CycleBar is an indoor cycling studio that strives to unite riders of all ages and fitness levels by creating unparalleled cycling experiences. Visit cyclebar.com/location/bend for more information and updates.

