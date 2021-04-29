24 Redmond Proficiency Academy students indicted into National Honor Society

Community Billboard

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Twenty-four Redmond Proficiency Academy students were inducted into the National Honor Society on Wednesday in a live-streamed virtual ceremony taking the place of the traditional in-person event held each year.

More than 1 million students throughout North America participate in National Honor Society activities. The organization seeks to elevate a school’s commitment to the values of scholarship, service, leadership and character – the four pillars associated with membership in the organization since its inception in 1921.

“RPA’s NHS members have shown great focus and determination in order to maintain their high academic standards despite an ever-changing year,” said Bayley Killpack, RPA teacher and NHS adviser. “They have continued to establish themselves as leaders and role models in our school community, regardless of the various classroom environments on any given day, week or month this year. Their resilience, versatility, and adaptability is quite remarkable.”

The ceremony included all of the traditional aspects of a regular induction, including the presentation of the pillars, the member pledge and a candle lighting.

Common, the Academy Award, Golden Globe, Emmy and Grammy-winning artist, actor, author and activist, offered this year’s celebrity keynote address.

"It was an honor to be formally inducted into the NHS along with my fellow students yesterday,” said Sophomore Liam Windhamsmith. “I feel as though, during these times more than ever, the principles and ideals which define the National Honor Society should be held in high regard, as they, when incorporated into not just academics but everyday life, have the power to carry humanity through whatever may come at us.”

The following RPA students were inducted into the NHS Class of 2020-21:

Junior Allison Harrison, Sophomore Anne McCook, Sophomore Ava Hamilton, Sophomore Daniela Cuellar, Sophomore Delaney Lutz, Senior Emily Cook, Sophomore Erin Decker, Sophomore Grey Louvar, Sophomore Haydin Steffen, Junior Isa Hammons, Junior Isabelle Bendsneyder, Junior Isabel Smith, Senior James Lawton, Sophomore Jarren DeWhitt, Senior Jessica Pendergrass, Sophomore Liam Windhamsmith, Junior Lily Easterbrooks, Sophomore Madisyn Frampton, Sophomore Madison Montano, Junior Matia Niemi, Senior Maya Johnson, Sophomore Ryder Byrnes, Sophomore Sarah Eng-Kryston and Sophomore Teghan Martell.

Killpack said she plans to invite all 2020-2021 inductees to the 2021-2022 induction ceremony with the hopes of an in-person event in 2022.

About Redmond Proficiency Academy

Redmond Proficiency Academy (RPA) is a tuition-free public charter school located in Redmond, Oregon. Now in its twelfth year, RPA serves over 900 students from grades 6th-12th throughout Central Oregon. With an innovative and personalized proficiency-based collegiate model, RPA provides dynamic pathways to success for all students.