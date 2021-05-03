Thrive Central Oregon seeking applicants for rent, utility assistance

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thrive Central Oregon has announced that the application period for Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG-CV) Rent/Utility Assistance opened on Monday at 8 a.m.

Here is a quick rundown of what this can help with:

How does someone qualify?

Are they in need of Rent or Utility Assistance?

Do they currently live in the Tri-County area: Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook County or the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs?

Is their Average Household Median Income at or below 50%? How to calculate this: Add up all income the household (all adults over 18 y/o) has earned before tax in the past 30 days and multiply it by 12. Example : Frank made a total of $1,000 in the past 30 days. Hilda made a total of $1,200 in the past 30 days. Together the household made $2,200 x12 months = $26,400 AMI. They have 2 children which makes a 4 person household (Frank, Hilda and two kids) and live in Deschutes County. The 4 person Household AMI max is $40,200 so they qualify for this assistance Deschutes County AMI: 1 person :$28,150 2 people :$32,200 3 people :$36,200 4 people :$40,200 5 people :$43,450 6 people :$46,650 Jefferson/Crook AMI: 1 people :$22,550 2 people :$25,800 3 people :$29,000 4 people :$34,800 5 people :$34,800 6 people :$37,400



What can this assistance help with?

Up to 3 months of Rent Assistance - even if you received rent assistance from us before.

Rental Application fee or security deposits

Up to 3 months of utility bills or deposits

What can this assistance NOT help with?

This can not help with mortgage payments. If you are a resident of Redmond there may be Mortgage assistance HERE .)

.) This can not help with phone or internet bills.

If 'YES' to all of the abovem please visit these links to apply and assist them in gathering their documents:

ENGLISH APPLICATION FOR RENT/UTILITY ASSISTANCE

SPANISH APPLICATION FOR RENT/UTILITY ASSISTANCE

What documents are needed for their application?

All documents are required in order to move forward with an application.

IDs for all adults in the household Proof of income/loss of income from last 30 days for all adults in household Bank statement from last 30 days Rental Agreement or most recent utility bill. Photos of their unit (HUD requires for habitability: Kitchen, Bathroom, Living room, Bedroom(s) 'Duplication of Services' form filled out: Digital form link in English and Spanish

Have them email ALL documents to rent@thrivecentraloregon.org If they are missing some of these documents let us know, we can still help!

What happens after I submit their application and ALL their documents?

Thrive Central Oregon reviews the application and documents then notifies them if they qualify.

If they qualify, Thrive will then reach out to their landlord for the remaining documents/signatures to complete the application.

Please Note: This process takes an average of 2 weeks - please be patient. We require all documents to move forward with an application. If we have not heard from them within 30 days of their application date they must reapply.

What if I need more information or direction to help our agency’s clients apply?

Thrive Central Oregon will be hosting hour-long open zoom office hours for questions on the application process:

We are looking forward to providing Central Oregon with Rent/Utility assistance!