Two COCC students among 45 on community colleges’ All-Oregon Academic Team

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Community College Association announced on Monday the selection of 45 community college students from around the state -- including two from Central Oregon Community College to the 2020-2021 All-Oregon Academic Team, including two from Central Oregon Community College.

COCC students Tatum Nielsen and Nelida Ruiz-Vargas made the team, announced Monday.

These outstanding student scholars are selected for their academic excellence, leadership and community service, and are all members of Phi Theta Kappa, the nation’s community college honor society.

“I’d like to congratulate these outstanding student scholars for their achievements and the completion of their community college degrees,” said OCCA Executive Director Cam Preus. “As some of our very best and brightest, these students represent hope for a strong future in Oregon.”

Each year, Phi Theta Kappa, community college presidents, and community college state associations like OCCA sponsor All-State Community College Academic Team ceremonies in 37 participating states. Traditionally, OCCA hosts the All-Oregon Academic Team Luncheon in Salem each April to honor AOAT students with their families, and a special appearance by Gov. Kate Brown. However, due to COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 luncheons were cancelled. Instead, OCCA honors these students through a special recognition program on its website, www.occa17.com.

In addition, the OCCA Board each year selects four students from the 45 outstanding scholars to serve as speakers at the recognition luncheon. With the cancellation of the 2021 luncheon, these four students instead have created short videos to introduce themselves and their inspiring stories for OCCA’s website. This year’s featured student scholars include Natasha Robinson and Dava Nimmo from Rogue Community College, Casey Dudek from Portland Community College, and Nora Jackson from Lane Community College.

In addition, two AOAT students were designated as New Century Scholars for earning the highest All-USA Academic Team application score for Oregon: Tom Farrenkopf from Portland Community College was named a New Century Transfer Scholar, and Hannah Berger from Treasure Valley Community College was named a New Century Workforce Scholar.

Additionally, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation sponsors the Coca-Cola Community College Academic Team each year, which recognizes high-achieving students who demonstrate academic excellence and intellectual rigor combined with leadership and service that extends their education beyond the classroom to benefit society. Nationally, 50 students are selected as Silver Scholars and receive $1,250 scholarships, and 50 students nationally are selected as Bronze Scholars and receive $1,000 scholarships. Faith Byars of Umpqua Community College was named a 2021 Silver Scholar, while Jordyn Tippett of Southwestern Oregon Community College was named a Bronze Scholar.

2020-2021 All-Oregon Academic Team

College First Name Last Name

Blue Mountain Community College Tonya Evans

Blue Mountain Community College Andrew Wolotira

Central Oregon Community College Tatum Nielsen

Central Oregon Community College Nelida Ruiz-Vargas

Chemeketa Community College Ivan Dixon

Chemeketa Community College Alberto Sandoval

Chemeketa Community College Josiah Wallace

Chemeketa Community College Joleen Brickley

Chemeketa Community College Isabella Van Horn

Clackamas Community College Emily Fuentes

Clackamas Community College Katie Hodgin

Clackamas Community College Keeley Reid

Clatsop Community College Valerie Mannix

Columbia Gorge Community College Kylie Moltzen

Columbia Gorge Community College Theresa Schugt

Klamath Community College Rachel Ferguson

Klamath Community College Mark Larsen

Klamath Community College Maria Ocampo Solano

Klamath Community College Christina Patton

Lane Community College Deepti Gautam

Lane Community College Nora Jackson

Lane Community College Shawna Staff

Mt. Hood Community College Kim Vu

Oregon Coast Community College Melissa Hernandez-Pacheco

Oregon Coast Community College Cora Kehr

Portland Community College Andrew Clark

Portland Community College Casey Dudek

Portland Community College Tom Farrenkopf

Portland Community College Audra Lein

Portland Community College Lenaya Martin

Portland Community College Jessica Betts

Portland Community College Paul Salvattore Gonzalez Herrera

Portland Community College Brea Nazareno

Portland Community College Heidi Brown

Portland Community College Justin Cory

Rogue Community College Dava Nimmo

Rogue Community College Natasha Robinson

Southwestern Oregon Community College Jordyn Tippett

Tillamook Bay Community College Dylan Bringuel

Treasure Valley Community College Hannah Berger

Treasure Valley Community College Maria Montes

Treasure Valley Community College Chase Wilcox

Umpqua Community College Faith Byars

Umpqua Community College Elizabeth Turne