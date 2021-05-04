Four finalists chosen for High Lakes Elementary principal; forum set

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students, staff and community members are invited to meet the four finalists for the principal position at High Lakes Elementary School during a virtual forum Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. Attendees will get a chance to see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists.

Finalist details:

Erich Brocker is currently serving as the assistant principal at William E. Miller Elementary School in Bend, a position he has held for six years. Prior to that, Brocker spent three years as an administrator at Highland Magnet at Kenwood School. Brocker also spent 10 years as regional principal and school psychologist for the Sonoma County Office of Education.

Colleen Chamberlain is currently serving as Student Services Coordinator at Sage Elementary in Redmond, a position she has held for six years. Prior to that, she spent two years as vice principal at an elementary in Walla Walla, Wash. Chamberlain also has 19 years of teaching experience in Oregon, Washington and Idaho.

Melissa Ibarra is currently serving as principal at Buena Vista Spanish Immersion School in Eugene, a position she has held for five years. Prior to that, Ibarra serves as the Dual Language Coordinator for Springfield School District for two years. She also spent two years as an administrator assistant in Springfield. Ibarra also has seven years of classroom teaching experience.

Kimberly Sundberg is currently serving as assistant principal and dean of students for Haines School in Haines, Alaska, a position she has served in for three years. Previously, Sundberg served as a summer camp director for two years. She also has 18 years of classroom teaching experience in Alaska.

The new principal will begin July 1, following principal Linda Burley, who is retiring.

Forum Access

Link: https://bls.fyi/highlakesforum (Note: If prompted, event number is 120 624 1802 and password is school)

https://bls.fyi/highlakesforum (Note: If prompted, event number is and password is Call in info: 408-418-9388 / access code: 120 624 1802

Attendees will have audio muted, but will be able to ask questions through the WebEx chat feature.