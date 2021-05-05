Latino Community Association revives Gala de Oro

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Last year, the Latino Community Association was forced to cancel its Gala de Oro fundraiser due to the pandemic and missed this opportunity to celebrate its monumental 20th anniversary.

Instead, LCA raised funds to help workers laid off in the pandemic, gave out masks and sanitizer, joined with local clinics to provide COVID testing and vaccinations, and moved its education programs online.

This year, if health guidelines allow, LCA will bring its Latin cuisine, stories of success, and dance rhythms to a Gala de Oro on July 23 from 5:30 pm to midnight at Seventh Mountain Resort in Bend.

Guests can dine outdoors (and a limited number indoors), learn about LCA's rapid response to the pandemic, and contribute to its mission. Check the LCA website for updates: https://latinocommunityassociation.org/

LCA is looking for more business sponsors to get this event off the ground.

Interested? Email Cynthia Jurgensen at cynthia@latca.org