New state law, DMV2U features will help ease backlog, speed service

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – A new state law and new online services will help Oregonians more quickly get services at DMV, which said Thursday it has been working hard to catch up with a backlog due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

House Bill 2137, signed Thursday by Gov. Kate Brown, will give Oregonians more time to renew their driver licenses and vehicle registration. It immediately extends a six-month grace period on expired licenses and registration through Dec. 31, 2021.

In addition, most Oregon residents can renew their driver license, permit or ID card online – the latest new DMV service at DMV2U.Oregon.gov went live May 5.

Combined with the news that airports won’t require Real IDs until May 2023, customers will be able to get DMV services more quickly.

“This trifecta of good news will give Oregonians more time to get DMV services as we catch up with the backlog from the COVID-19 pandemic,” DMV Administrator Amy Joyce said. “These will accelerate our progress as we expand online services, extend voluntary overtime work and employ additional staff.”

Effective immediately under House Bill 2137:

The moratorium on traffic tickets for driver licenses, permits, ID cards, vehicle registration and disabled parking placards that are expired less than six months has been extended through Dec. 31, 2021.

Effective June 5:

New Oregon residents will no longer need to pass the Oregon traffic law knowledge test when they exchange their current, valid driver license from their former state for an Oregon license – including out-of-state licenses expired less than a year.

New drivers under 18 will no longer need to pass a second knowledge test.

Oregon driver licenses will be eligible for renewal for up to two years after expiration without testing, if all other eligibility requirements are met. The previous law’s limit was one year.

Renew license, permit or ID card online

You likely can renew your license, permit or ID card online at DMV2U.Oregon.gov. This newest DMV2U service can save thousands of Oregonians a trip to a DMV office and free up appointment times for other customers.

Joyce noted, however, “If you want to change from a regular driver license or ID card to a Real ID-compliant credential, you will need to make an appointment and come into the office. The same is true if you need to add a motorcycle or farm endorsement, or add a veteran designation.”

To find out if you are eligible to renew your current Oregon card online, go to DMV2U.Oregon.gov and start using the online renewal option. If you’re eligible to renew online, you will be able to complete the transaction using a debit/credit card. DMV will mail your new license to you within about 10 days.

DMV2U is open 24/7

Any time you need a DMV service, first see if you can get it at DMV2U.Oregon.gov.

DMV has added more than 20 online services in the past two years and is constantly looking at ways to introduce more services online. In addition to online driver license renewal, here are the two newest services at DMV2U:

Since April 14, you can order replacement license plate stickers if they are damaged or stolen.

Since April 21, you can start a vehicle title and registration application online with a fillable form, which includes a fee calculator to help figure out how much to include when you mail your transaction to DMV.

Real ID enforcement delayed to 2023 due to COVID-19

The Department of Homeland Security recently announced that it has extended the enforcement date for the Real ID Act for domestic air travel to May 2023. This gives all Americans who travel by air another year and a half to make sure they have a Real ID driver license, passport or some other ID acceptable for domestic flights.

If you travel by air or might in the future, consider getting the Real ID option when you renew your Oregon license, permit or ID card. You will need to visit a DMV office in person to apply for your first Real ID card. Don’t wait until you book flights or choose a college in another state. Make sure you have the ID you’ll need to fly within the United States.

Under the new deadline, starting May 3, 2023, you will need a Real ID-compliant form of ID at airport security checkpoints for all flights. Many people already have a Real ID-compliant credential, like a passport or passport card.

Find out your best option for air travel ID at Oregon.gov/RealID. If you want the Oregon Real ID option, you can create a checklist of documents you’ll need to bring to DMV with our online tool at https://www.oregon.gov/ODOT/DMV/pages/realidtraveler.aspx.