Oregon HS graduates still have time to apply for Oregon Promise grant

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Higher Education Coordinating Commission’s Office of Student Access and Completion encourages Oregon’s graduating high school seniors and GED® test graduates to apply for the Oregon Promise by the upcoming deadlines, even if they are still deciding on their college plans this fall.

The Oregon Promise Grant is a state-funded grant for recent high school graduates and GED® test graduates to pay for tuition at Oregon’s 17 community colleges. Every student gets only one opportunity to apply for the grant, which is during their senior year or immediately after completing their GED®.

With the effects of the pandemic, many students and families are facing uncertainty related to their postsecondary education and training plans. Oregon Promise application numbers are currently lower than they were for prior graduating classes, and OSAC is working to ensure that every eligible student is aware of the upcoming deadlines.

Students who are graduating from high school or receiving their GED® between March 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021 can still apply. High school graduates have until Tuesday, June 1 to apply and GED® test graduates have until Monday, July 12 to apply. The application process has two steps:

Applying for the grant does not bind a student to attending a particular college; they will only be asked to accept the award with their college if/when they enroll.



Juan Baez-Arevalo, Director of OSAC, says, “We hope that every student completing high school or the GED® applies for financial aid—starting with completing the FAFSA or the ORSAA and grant applications like the Oregon Promise—even if they are still considering their postsecondary education and training plans. Meeting the deadlines is critically important so students don’t miss out on grants and scholarships that could open doors for them.”



This week, OSAC began awarding Oregon Promise grants for Class of 2021 students who have already submitted their application, but OSAC is still seeking additional applications from students who may begin community college this upcoming fall term.

The Oregon Promise Grant is now in its 6th year of awarding, established by the Oregon Legislature in 2015 to begin awarding funds to the Class of 2016. More information about the eligibility and awarding criteria of the Oregon Promise Grant, along with the application link, can be found online at www.OregonPromise.org. Schools, colleges, and partner organizations are encouraged to share this information with students and families.