Three Forest Service roads in Phil’s Trail area closed due to logging, road reconstruction

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Citing significant public safety concerns, the Deschutes National Forest said Thursday three Forest Service roads in the Phil’s Trail area in west Bend have been temporarily closed to all uses, including biking, due to logging and road reconstruction activity occurring in the area.

Forest Service roads 4610, 4601-300 and 4601-310 already had been temporarily closed to motorized vehicles. However, these roads will now be closed to all uses, due to frequent encounters between bike riders and construction and logging equipment. These closures will be in place seven days a week.

The Forest Service has established a detour for bike riders through FSR 4610-290 to connect Ben’s Trail and Phil’s Trail.

The frequency of bike riders and other recreationists entering the closure area and using the roads was resulting in unsafe interactions with heavy equipment, causing the operators to frequently halt work because of safety concerns. In addition, parking along the road at its junction with Skyliners Road was preventing ingress and egress for logging and road reconstruction equipment.

The closure will be lifted when operations are completed in the area and the public will be notified. Please go to the Deschutes National Forest’s website (https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/deschutes/home ) for a map of the closure area