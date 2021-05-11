Family Access Network Foundation welcomes new board member

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network Foundation announced that Travis Browning of Redmond has accepted a position on the foundation board.

Travis Browning is the SVP Market President with First Interstate Bank for Central Oregon and Gorge Market, which includes the cities of Redmond, Sisters, Prineville, Madras, The Dalles, Hood River, and Bingen.

Travis earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business from Western Oregon State College and has been serving the Central Oregon region since 1999. He has 29 years of combined banking experience as a Loan Officer, Branch Manager, and District Manager. In addition to his professional responsibilities, Travis served on the board for Redmond Economic Development for over 10 years and currently is on the Redmond School District budget committee. Since 2017, he has been on the FAN Redmond Development Committee. In his spare time, he enjoys fishing, hunting, and spending time at sporting events with his family.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

The Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of nearly 8,000 children and family members in Central Oregon.