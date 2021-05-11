More Oregonians signing up for health coverage at state Marketplace

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – People in Oregon are enrolling in health coverage at a much higher rate than this time last year. As of April 30, more than 10,100 people in Oregon have newly enrolled in health coverage through the Marketplace, an increase of 31 percent over people who enrolled during this time last year and 80 percent more than enrolled during the same period in 2019.

Higher enrollment in the Marketplace from Feb. 15 through April 30 is likely due to the COVID-19 special enrollment period, which is open to anyone who needs health coverage and is eligible to shop through HealthCare.gov. This special enrollment period continues through Aug. 15, 2021.

In addition, people applying through the Marketplace are now eligible for substantially higher savings, thanks to the American Rescue Plan. More than 4 in 5 people in Oregon now qualify for financial assistance in the form of premium tax credits, which reduce the cost of the monthly premium to have health coverage, and cost-sharing reductions to reduce the out-of-pocket costs associated with health care.

People already receiving premium tax credits are also receiving additional savings. Enrollees can choose to receive all of the increased tax credits with their 2021 tax return or they can update their HealthCare.gov application for 2021 coverage to reduce monthly premiums for the rest of the year. Enrollees who are already covered through the Marketplace receive additional savings of an average of $50 per person per month.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace offers a quick snapshot of the plans and savings to eligible Oregonians. The tool, available at OregonHealthCare.gov/WindowShop, and has been updated to correctly calculate additional savings now available to people shopping through the Marketplace. People who are currently enrolled through the Marketplace can preview extra savings and people who are not currently enrolled can prepare to enroll for the first time.

To apply, go to OregonHealthCare.govhttp://OregonHealthCare.gov and answer a few Oregon-specific questions to get to the right health coverage application. You can also search the “get help” directory on OregonHealthCare.gov to find an insurance agent or community partner organization to help complete the application and enroll. Insurance agents and community partners provide local, one-on-one assistance at no charge to the client. This help is available virtually and on the phone, and in person following safety protocols.

The Oregon Health Insurance Marketplace, a part of state government, helps people get health insurance when they do not have job-based coverage, and do not qualify for the Oregon Health Plan or another program. The Marketplace is the state-level partner to HealthCare.gov, and a division of the Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS). For more information, go to OregonHealthCare.gov.