League of Women Voters of Deschutes County candidate forums now viewable online

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The League of Women Voters of Deschutes County and City Club of Central Oregon partnered to bring you a series of seven candidate forums for positions on the local ballot for the May 18th special district election. These virtual forums are FREE to the public and all are available now for viewing.

For the first time we are providing English to Spanish translation for the School Board races for Redmond and Bend-La Pine districts.

Find links to the recorded forums at the LWV Deschutes home page: lwvdeschutes.org/

Sisters School District 6, School Board positions 1 & 5

Admin. School District 1, Bend-La Pine School Board zones 1, 2, 4 & 7

Deschutes Public Library District, Library Board zone 3

Bend Metro Park & Recreation District, Board positions 3, 4 & 5

Redmond School District 2J, School Board positions 3 & 4

Redmond School District 2J, School Board positions 1 & 2

Redmond Area Park & Recreation District, Board positions 1 & 2

Video production is made possible by Connect Central Oregon, a nonprofit launched with the assistance of the OSU-Cascades Innovation Co-Lab.