Sunriver Owners Association hosting May 22 job fair

Community Billboard

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – With a need to hire more than 100 summer seasonal staff, the Sunriver Owners Association (SROA) is looking for customer service and team-oriented candidates to fill a variety of jobs in its recreation and administrative departments.

A job fair will take place from 10 am to 12 pm on Saturday, May 22 at SHARC. If hired, SROA is offering a sign-on bonus of $250 and the potential for other paycheck bonuses throughout the summer for open recreation positions.

Job opportunities include working at the Sunriver Homeowners Aquatic & Recreation Center (SHARC), the newly-renovated SROA member pool as well as tennis/pickleball locations and the refreshment stand at Fort Rock Park. Full-time positions are available in Public Works and Natural Resources departments.

SROA provides competitive wages and includes a variety of awesome benefits to part-time/seasonal staff, including use of SHARC aquatics, advancement opportunities, holiday overtime pay (if working during a company-recognized holiday), discounted golf, access to the SROA boat launch and more. Positions are available to anyone 15 and older. For those who prefer not to drive, there will be a free shuttle service between La Pine and SHARC by Cascade East Transit May 29 through Sept. 6.

Open positions include the following:

Head lifeguards and lifeguards (lifeguard training provided free for hired applicants)

Aquatic supervisor

Recreation guest services attendants

Guest services representatives for SHARC and park services such as pickleball/tennis.

Boat launch attendants

Public Works techs (full-time with benefits)

Natural Resources Specialist (full-time with benefits)

More details and job descriptions are posted to the SROA website at www.sunriverowners.org. Go to “Jobs” in the top menu bar.

For more information, contact SROA’s Human Resources at 541-593-2411.