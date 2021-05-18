Family Access Network receives grant from Washington Federal Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Family Access Network received a generous $2,000 grant from Washington Federal Foundation in November 2020, to support FAN services. These funds will benefit low-income children and their family members in Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties by helping them navigate social services and access basic-needs services, especially vital during these difficult times.

“It is our pleasure to help FAN connect local children and families in need to essential resources including food, safe housing, heating assistance, dental care, school supplies, and much more,” said Ann Hall, Vice President of Community Relations, Washington Federal Foundation.

“As the fallout of COVID-19’s economic impacts continue to disproportionately affect the individuals we serve, we have seen increases in needs across the board. We are grateful for Washington Federal Foundation’s support as we continue to help FAN’s clients flourish in school and in life," said Jlie N. Lyche, FAN Executive Director.

The Washington Federal Foundation’s purpose is to facilitate direct giving to community-based nonprofits serving the needs of low- and moderate-income individuals. Washington Federal believes that people deserve the opportunity to dream, believe, and achieve, and therefore choose to invest their time, resources, and passion to build and support vibrant communities that allow every person to work toward their possible goals.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, please visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

