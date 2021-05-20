Central Oregon Locavore offering ‘Farm Kids’ field trips to local farms

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Registration is open for Central Oregon Locavore’s Farm Kids field trip program. This program shows kindergarten through second-grade students where their food comes from by visiting local farms.

Farm Kids has already visited Windy Acres Dairy in Prineville and will be visiting Golden Eagle Organics and Juniper Jungle Farm in the coming weeks.

Central Oregon Locavore has been offering the Farm Kids program to public and private schools for over 10 years. This spring, we are gearing the program to homeschool and distance learning students. Children will explore the farm in groups of 10 students or less and learn about life cycles, adaptations, food groups and more as they see what each unique farm has to offer.

The three-hour field trip costs $30 for the first student and $20 for additional students. Needs-based scholarships are available. Registration information can be found at https://centraloregonlocavore.org/get-involved/programs/farm-kids/.

Central Oregon Locavore Central Oregon Locavore is a 501(c)3 non-profit supporting local food and farms through many educational programs and a year round indoor farmers market.