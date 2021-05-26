Bend-based Guardian Group receives $25,000 grant to combat sex trafficking

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- JP’s Peace Love and Happiness Foundation has awarded a grant for $25,000 to Guardian Group to further combat domestic sex trafficking.

The fastest growing criminal industry in the world is the buying and selling of people, according to Guardian Group, which says in a news release it "exists to change this here in the United States."

The rest of their news release:

Their mission is to disrupt and prevent the sex trafficking of women and children while enabling partners to identify victims and predators in the United States. This grant will be used to further this mission through victim identification, intelligence support to law enforcement across the country and sector-specific training for those that will come in contact with this crime most often.

JP’s Peace Love and Happiness Foundation was founded in 2011 by John Paul DeJoria and his family. Together they have committed to contributing to a sustainable planet through investing in people, protecting animals and conserving the environment. John Paul DeJoria co-founded Paul Mitchell, Patrón Spirits Company, John Paul Pet and ROKiT. He believes, “success unshared is failure,” and the DeJoria family has remained true to that belief through supporting a variety of causes over the last decade.

“We were incredibly excited to receive such generous support from JP’s Peace, Love, and Happiness Foundation. The DeJoria’s efforts across such a broad spectrum of deserving causes are truly incredible. Guardian Group is honored that our efforts to combat domestic sex trafficking can continue to grow based on the support of the DeJoria’s and JP’s Peace, Love, and Happiness Foundation” said Nate Prussian, Chief Operating Officer for Guardian Group.

To learn more about Guardian Group’s efforts, please visit guardiangroup.org.