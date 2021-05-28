Downtown Bend Business Association installs flower baskets around area

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Downtown Bend has been the heart of the community for over 100 years. Way back in 1903, local Bend families opened their shops, and the Bend community worked together to beautify their town. It is not so different today, here in 2021, local Bend families open their shops, on the same Wall and Bond streets that served as community center 100 years ago – and, still today, the Bend community works together to beautify their town.

Early in the morning hours on Friday, before even the sun woke up, a few dedicated individuals worked to install flower baskets in the downtown core. These individuals are staff of the Downtown Bend Business Association (DBBA), and these flower baskets are funded by local Bend community members coming out to drink beer and enjoy absurd games of skill and ridiculous feats of strength at Bend Oktoberfest every year in Downtown Bend.

The DBBA is a small nonprofit dedicated to increasing the vitality of Downtown Bend by enhancing the experience, image, and lifestyle of the Downtown Bend Economic Improvement District. Bend Oktoberfest is their largest fundraiser each year and all the proceeds from this event go directly to Downtown Bend beautification, including the downtown Bend flower baskets.

The downtown districts boast over 100 flower baskets and 50 planters throughout the heart of the city. These flower baskets begin growing when summer still seems a distant dream, and they are nurtured and cared for in the Land Systems greenhouses. Every May the DBBA staff, not unlike Santa delivering gits, alight the streets of Downtown Bend and install flower baskets while everyone is sleeping. On the dawn of Memorial Day weekend, summer begins in Downtown Bend.

When you visit Downtown Bend this summer, you will be able to enjoy its 100-year-old buildings and quaint streets graced with flowers everywhere you look thanks to local community members like you supporting the entrepreneurial core of their city.

Additional Information