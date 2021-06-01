Bend-La Pine Schools celebrate graduating Class of 2021

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting this week, Bend-La Pine Schools celebrate the graduations of more than 1,200 seniors from the district’s seven high schools.

“We are thrilled to honor the Class of 2021 and their many accomplishments at our in-person graduation ceremonies,” said Lora Nordquist, interim superintendent.

Graduations will occur at the following times and locations:

Bend Senior High School (389 graduates): Thursday, June 3, at 6 p.m. at Bend High

Bend Tech Academy at Marshall High School (28 graduates): Monday, June 6, at 6 p.m. at Marshall High

La Pine High School (84 graduates): Friday, June 4, at 6 p.m. at La Pine High

Mountain View High School (296 graduates): Saturday, June 5, at 2 p.m. at Mountain View

Realms High School (20 graduates): Wednesday, June 8, at 6 p.m. at Pine Nursery

Skyline High School (27 graduates): Tuesday, June 7, at 6 p.m. at Pine Nursery

Summit High School (397 graduates): Saturday, June 5, at 11 a.m. at Summit High

Members of the Class of 2021 earned numerous prestigious accomplishments, including

Seven National Merit Finalists; one scholarship winner

380 students who are graduating with honors diplomas

73 International Baccalaureate diplomas

42 Seal of Biliteracy recipients

Many of this year’s graduating seniors will pursue post-secondary education or training, having earned millions in scholarship dollars. Class of 2021 students are planning to enlist in the U.S. Armed Forces and attend a variety of vocational training programs, from welding to beauty school.

College-bound graduates plan to attend Oregon State University, University of Oregon, University of Utah, Cal Poly, University of Notre Dame, Brown University, Reed College, Colorado College, Central Oregon Community College, Oregon State University-Cascades, Willamette University and many others.

Bend-La Pine Schools invited families to share photos of seniors along with a special message: View all the entries here.