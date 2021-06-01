DCSO sets community free shred event, drug take-back disposal

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office is again hosting a community free shred event and drug disposal. This event will take place on Saturday, June 5, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the main Sheriff’s Office, at 63333 Hwy 20 West in Bend.

This is a residential free shred event and is not intended for business/commercial shredding. DCSO says they can accept paper clips and staples, but cannot take plastic bags or three ring binders.

Medications accepted are: prescription, patches, ointments, over-the-counter, vitamins, samples, and medications for pets. NO SHARPS, THERMOMETERS, INHALERS, ETC.