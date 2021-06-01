Two finalists named for new Sky View Middle School principal

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Students, staff and community members are invited to meet two finalists for the principal position at Sky View Middle School during a virtual forum Tuesday at 5 p.m. Attendees will get a chance to see presentations from the candidates and provide feedback about the finalists.

Finalist details:

Anne-Marie Schmidt is currently serving as interim principal at La Pine High School, a position she has served in for more than a year. Schmidt also served as assistant principal at La Pine High for 7 years. Prior to that, Schmidt served as assistant principal at Gervais High School for two years. Schmidt also has 8 years of teaching experience.

Julie Stroinski is currently serving as assistant principal at Sky View Middle School, a position she has held for three years. Prior to that, Stroinski served as interim assistant principal and student manager in Beaverton School District for three years. She also has experience as a summer school director in Beaverton. She also has 4 years of experience as a school counselor.

The new principal will begin July 1, following principal Scott Olszewski, who will become the principal at La Pine High School.

Forum Access

Link: https://bls.fyi/skyviewforum (Note: If prompted, password is Falcon)

Attendees will have audio muted, but will be able to ask questions through the WebEx chat feature.