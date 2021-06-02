C.O. outdoor friends groups introduce Vámonos Outside

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- In 2020, a new nonprofit organization was launched in Central Oregon. Vámonos Outside is an organization that was created to connect, engage and inspire our Latinx families and community members into the outdoors, throughout Central Oregon.

The creation of Vámonos Outside was realized through a collaborative effort amongst nonprofit Friends Groups in the area who have been concerned about the lack of diversity on our trails, waterways, parks and other outdoor recreation spaces. Vámonos Outside’s key objectives are to:

Create equitable access for outdoors experiences

Improve the health of the Latinx community through outdoor activities

Teach and educate the Latinx community about the outdoor opportunities that surround the Central Oregon area

Make the Latinx community feel welcomed and comfortable in the outdoors

Make the Latinx culture a part of the Central Oregon outdoor narrative

Give the Latinx community the resources it needs to enjoy the outdoors

Foster leadership opportunities within the Latinx community

Beginning this spring, Vámonos Outside is offering regular outings for the Latinx community across Central Oregon. The outing programs are family-friendly walks around a neighborhood park. They will take place once a month beginning in Madras, Redmond and Bend. They offer activities for all ages, prizes, and more. Anyone who is interested in finding out more about when and where these outings are available, head to their event calendar at www.vamonosoutside.org/events

The Supporting Partner Organizations are primarily outdoor and Public Lands organizations who are committing to participate in Vámonos Outside in the long-term.

Recognizing that Latinx outdoor engagement requires outdoor organizations to shift the ways they are engaging with communities, Vámonos Outside seeks to foster long-term partnerships with a core group of outdoor organizations. These organizations have goals that align with the goals of Vámonos Outside and are partnering with Vámonos Outside to work towards achieving these goals.

While Supporting Partner Organizations may provide support to Vámonos Outside programs, they also recognize that Latinx leadership should be prioritized.

Supporting Partner Organizations include: the U.S. Forest Service, Discover Your Forest, Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, Deschutes Trails Coalition, Oregon State Parks, Deschutes Land Trust, Bend Park & Recreation District, Latino Outdoors, and High Desert Education Service District.