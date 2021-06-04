Sisters Folk Festival announces its return this fall

Community Billboard

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Folk Festival returns to Central Oregon this fall!

SFF announced Friday it is moving forward with plans for a seven-venue festival scheduled for Oct. 1-3 in beautiful Sisters, Oregon. The annual festival of roots music held throughout the town represents a long-awaited return to live music, and a celebration of what makes the Sisters community, the performing artists, and the Sisters Folk Festival so special.

Seventeen artists are confirmed so far to perform multiple sets over the 3-day event, and plans are in the works to add a dozen more before the lineup is complete. All 7 of the venues will be outdoors -- most will be tented -- so face masks will not be required, per current state and federal guidelines. SFF encourages everyone to get their shots before venturing into large crowd situations like those that occur at a music festival.

The immensely talented artists confirmed to play include Ruthie Foster, Darrell Scott, Mary Gauthier, Willy Porter, Ron Artis II & the Messengers, Judith Hill, Emily Scott Robinson, JigJam, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Thunderstorm Artis, Changui Majadero, Rainbow Girls, Max Gomez, Ordinary Elephant, Robby Hecht, Alisa Amador, Beth Wood and more to be announced.

SFF will soon be announcing plans for the 2021 Americana Song Academy, taking place in a new location this year. Traditionally held at Caldera, the organization has acquired a new host site with similar breathtaking beauty and an inspirational setting near the town of Sisters. This year will be a smaller, more intimate experience with approximately 50 participants. Space is limited due to the number of 2020 song campers who rolled their registration over to 2021.

Participants who carried their Song Academy registration over from 2020 will be contacted directly soon with information about this year's amazing event. Teaching artists include Mary Gauthier, Willy Porter, Emily Scott Robinson, Thunderstorm Artis, Ordinary Elephant, Robby Hecht, Alisa Amador, and Beth Wood. The Song Academy will run Monday, September 27 through Thursday, September 30.

Tickets for the folk festival will go on sale at 9:00 AM on Wednesday June 9. For those wishing to volunteer for their ticket, a variety of volunteer shifts will open up in July for set up, take down, merchandise sales, patron check-in, bar, and more. Additional information on all of SFF’s summer programming, including tickets, lineup and volunteering, is available at www.sistersfolkfestival.org.