Peak Posse adventure hikers’ fundraiser patch to support Council on Aging of C.O. efforts

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced Monday that the Peak Posse group of adventure hikers has set up a local fundraiser to address loneliness, hunger and isolation among older adults in Central Oregon. Anyone can purchase a fun commemorative Eagles Nest 2021 patch and all proceeds will go to the Council on Aging’s programs and services in Central Oregon.

“Social isolation and loneliness are big risk factors in our older adult population,” said Susan Rotella, executive director of the Council on Aging. “And with the COVID-19 pandemic, we have all seen first-hand the challenge that many seniors face behind closed doors for years on end. This effort by Peak Posse members is inspiring and we are grateful for their fundraising effort so we can better support the growing number of Central Oregon seniors in need.”

Any person can purchase one or more (and we hope more!) of the commemorative patches. Consider using them as gifts, or challenge your family and friends to make the Eagles Nest hike at a future date and celebrate your mobility and caring concern for the aging population of our region!

"When we decided to make this the year we make our charity challenge happen, The Council On Aging Central Oregon was the clear choice," stated Isaac Blair, Peak Posse member, and "once you know us, our desire to help people that are climbing mountains of their own you'll see the connection is solid. We are very excited to welcome all who have the heart for it to join us to help people that are having a hard time. We can go up a mountain and back down in a weekend, the mountain they face is a whole lot bigger than that."

The Eagles Nest hike is one of the best in Central Oregon, providing unrivalled views of the entire Smith Rock State Park, as well as views of the Cascades on a clear day. There is no hiking commitment required to purchase your custom souvenir patch, simply buy your patch and the full purchase price of $20 will go to serving seniors in need, thanks to the caring philanthropy of the Peak Posse!

For updates and news about services and resources for older adults in Central Oregon, visit the Council on Aging website at www.councilonaging.org or follow the Council on Aging’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon.

About the Council on Aging of Central Oregon

Since 1975, the Council on Aging has served as the designated Area Agency on Aging for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson Counties, offering adults aged 60 and older and their loved ones a range of support services. A non-profit organization, the Council on Aging advocates for, empowers and guides older adults and their loved ones to live with independence and well-being in age-friendly communities—places where infrastructure, policies and practices are developed to make the community livable, accessible and responsive to the needs of people of all ages, especially older adults.

Phone: (541) 678-5483

Website: www.councilonaging.org

Facebook: www.facebook.com/CouncilOnAgingOfCentralOregon