The Center Foundation raising funds for athletic trainer for new Caldera HS

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Center Foundation, Central Oregon’s only nonprofit dedicated to providing sports medicine services to high school students, said Monday it is working hard to expand its program to Bend’s newest high school. The Foundation has launched the Campaign for Caldera fundraising campaign to support the addition of a full-time athletic trainer for Caldera High School, scheduled to open in the fall.

“Less than half of Oregon high schools have access to athletic trainers, even though the research is clear that certified athletic trainers can save lives, reduce injury rates and improve injury outcomes,” said Sonja Donohue, executive director for The Center Foundation. “Right now, The Center Foundation provides athletic trainers to seven Central Oregon high schools, serving more than 5,000 student athletes at over 1,400 sporting events each year. Adding to this important program requires additional funding, so we are asking our community for their help keeping our children active and safe here in Central Oregon.”

The Center Foundation said it would like to thank its corporate donors for their support in the Campaign for Caldera. MVP sponsors currently include Beeh Real Estate, High Desert Insurance & Financial Services, Les Schwab Tires, Moda Health, Cascade Sotheby's International Realty, Werner Crawford Accounting, Mid Oregon Credit Union, Miller Lumber, Therapeutic Associates Physical Therapy, C.E. Lovejoy’s Brookswood Market, Northline Wealth Management, Effectual, Summit Medical Group, Summit Lending and BendBroadband.

Through the foundation’s sports medicine program, athletic trainers provide high school athletes with immediate onsite medical care including the evaluation, diagnosis and management of sports-related injuries, and education and consultation for coaches and parents on injury prevention and return-to-play.

The Campaign for Caldera is currently open to individual donors, and The Center Foundation is asking for support from parents and other members of the Bend community. Individual donors at any level will be acknowledged with their name on the Caldera thank you board posted in the new high school.

To learn more about the Campaign for Caldera fundraising campaign, visit: www.centerfoundation.org/campaign-for-caldera.

About The Center Foundation

The Center Foundation is celebrating 20 years of providing certified athletic trainers to Central Oregon high schools. Its high school sports medicine program serves more than 5,000 students at over 1,400 sporting events each year, managing injuries and concussions and educating young athletes on injury prevention. These services are provided at no cost to students or their families. Foundation programs also deliver brain and spinal cord injury prevention education in grade schools, free multi-sport helmets to children in need, and education seminars and conferences for healthcare professionals. Since 2000, The Center Foundation has been Central Oregon’s only nonprofit solely dedicated to providing sports medicine services as a means to ensure youth are safe, healthy, and protected in an active lifestyle. To learn more, visit www.centerfoundation.org.