Central Oregon residents celebrate community during NeighborWorks Week

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, residents and volunteers will improve their communities, kicking off a week-long celebration of neighborhood revitalization activities nationally recognized as NeighborWorks Week.

During NeighborWorks Week #NWweek (June 5-12), NeighborImpact and other NeighborWorks organizations across the country will highlight neighborhood change and awareness and host a number of events that educate, train and enlighten. The events demonstrate the value of neighbors helping neighbors. This year, NeighborImpact will launch a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion community awareness campaign.

With a growing diverse population in the region, this awareness campaign will help community members contribute to creating fair access, opportunity, and advancement for all those different people.

NeighborImpact is part of the national NeighborWorks network, an affiliation of nearly 250 nonprofit organizations located in every state, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

In fiscal year 2020, the NeighborWorks network provided more than 438,600 housing and counseling services, owned and managed 179,900 rental homes, and created 43,810 jobs. The NeighborWorks network was founded and is supported by NeighborWorks America, which creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

About NeighborImpact: NeighborImpact is a private non-profit governed by a board of directors drawn from across the community. Since 1985, NeighborImpact has led the region in developing solutions and bringing resources to Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. We help meet the basic needs of Central Oregonians, build economic security and create a community where everyone thrives. NeighborImpact receives federal, state and local grants, foundation grants and donations from individuals and businesses in our community. To learn more about NeighborImpact please visit www.neighborimpact.org.