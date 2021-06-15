Family Access Network receives grant from BNSF Railway Foundation

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Family Access Network received a $3,000 grant from BNSF Railway Foundation to support FAN advocate services throughout Central Oregon. These funds will help advocates connect low-income children and their family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties to crucial basic-needs resources like food, clothing, school supplies, rent relief, health care and more.

“FAN is thrilled to once again partner with BNSF Railway Foundation to support services for low-income children. With needs increasing throughout Central Oregon, these funds come at a critical time for the families FAN serves,” said Julie N. Lyche, FAN's executive director.

The mission of the BNSF Railway Foundation is to support and help improve quality of life for thousands of communities across the 28 states where BNSF operates, primarily across the Midwest, Southwest and Northwest regions of the U.S.

As one of the largest freight railroads in North America, BNSF Railway is focused on making a difference in the communities where their employees live, work and volunteer. The BNSF Railway Foundation’s charitable giving has expanded in proportion to the growth of the corporation, and they invest in a wide range of causes from supporting first responders to funding scholarships for youth.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 26 advocates at 62 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect disadvantaged children and families to essential basic needs.

To learn more about the Family Access Network, visit familyaccessnetwork.org or call (541) 693-5675.

Family Access Network’s mission is to offer assistance, possibility and hope to Central Oregon families in need by connecting them with crucial resources that will help children flourish in school and in life. Every year, FAN advocates improve the lives of over 8,000 children and family members in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties.