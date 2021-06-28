KPOV receives Collins Foundation grant

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, was awarded a $10,000 grant from The Collins Foundation to replace an important part of their broadcasting equipment, ensuring the long-term reliability of their broadcast signal.

The Collins Foundation has generously agreed to fund $10,000 to KPOV for our Secure Our Signal. The purpose of the award is to help KPOV replace its Studio Transmitter Link system (STL), which connects the downtown Bend studio to KPOV's transmission tower.

The current STL is operational, but is approaching the end of its expected life. “A radio station STL is mission critical equipment. We want to replace ours before it begins to experience difficulties and impair our signal as it reaches the end of its life span,” says KPOV Station Manager Bruce Morris.

“KPOV expresses our deep gratitude to The Collins Foundation for their support of KPOV. We are honored by their confidence in KPOV and our mission,” Morris emphasized. “The Collins Foundation is a generous supporter of Oregon nonprofits, both urban and rural, that are dedicated to improving quality of life for their communities.”

KPOV is a listener-supported, volunteer-powered, nonprofit community radio station that broadcasts at 88.9 FM and live on the web at kpov.org. High Desert Community Radio offers locally-produced programs not heard on any other radio stations in the area, including civic affairs, election coverage, and the most diverse music programming in Central Oregon.

The Collins Foundation is committed to the pursuit of equity in how it allocates resources across Oregon’s diverse communities and how it shapes its internal structures.

KPOV is located at 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703. Contact KPOV by calling 541-322-0863 or visiting the website at kpov.org.