Rimrock Trails Treatment Services receives $7,500 grant from Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Rimrock Trails Treatment Services said Monday is tremendously grateful to receive $7,500 in grant funds from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation’s spring 2021 grant cycle.

Funding from the CCUIF establishes a Peer Support Specialist Fund so that Deschutes County individuals and families will have their basic needs met and be able to partake in skill-building enrichment activities while receiving behavioral health treatment.

“Rimrock Trails relies on support from our community partners to strategically meet our clients where they are at. No matter the financial situation, we continue to offer uncompromised, evidence-based, and affordable treatment for the underserved and most vulnerable individuals and families in Central Oregon. Funding from our valued partners at the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation ensures that our Peer Support Specialists can fulfill our client’s basic needs and engage them in innovate skill-building enrichment activities so that they achieve positive health and wellbeing.” – Michelle Duff, Rimrock Trails Treatment Services Community Relations Manager

Upward of 80 percent of the clients Rimrock Trails serves classify as low-income with limited or no insurance benefits covering the full cost of treatment. Innovative, creative, and experiential approaches are often necessary to successfully engage individuals and families in therapy.

A key and proven component of their approach is to provide Peer Support Specialists (PSS) for individuals and families that need more intensive supports. One element of PSS support is introducing clients to healthy enrichment activities.

Due to their economic circumstances, many if not all the clients have not had the opportunity to engage in healthy enrichment activities yet, the Rimrock Trails team knows that exposing individuals to positive and chemical-free endeavors promotes creativity, imagination, and stimulates growth all while teaching essential coping skills.

In addition, to not having participated in enrichment activities, the clients and their families are often unable to supply basic need items to ensure an individual’s success. Many of the clients lack inclement weather clothing, personal hygiene products, and secure housing and food. Though imperative to the client's treatment and success, enrichment activities and basic need items come with a cost not covered by insurance.

Funding from the Cow Creek Umpqua Indian Foundation establishes a PSS Fund to ensure that the clients in treatment can participate in essential healthy enrichment activities and have their basic needs met increasing their chance to succeed.