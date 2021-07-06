Crooked River Roundup Horse Races return July 14-17

Community Billboard

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crooked River Roundup Horse Races, known for attracting the largest average daily attendance of any track in Oregon, return to Prineville Wednesday through Saturday, July 14-17.

One of only four pari-mutuel races held in Oregon this year, the CRR is expected to have full fields of horses all four nights. Thrilling and fast-paced, race distances range from 250 yards to 5-1/2 furlongs, and spectators can participate in the excitement of betting on their favorite horses. The races are presented by First Interstate Bank.

“Horses and their trainers from across the western U.S. will travel to Prineville to race,” said Doug Smith, race chairman of the all-volunteer Crooked River Roundup Association. “The races are an iconic part of the fabric of the Prineville community, and we are excited to welcome horse racing fans back to the track.”

Held annually in July at the Crook County Fairgrounds, the races are one of two separate events the Roundup Association organizes. The CRR PRCA rodeo, held June 24-26, was conceived in the early 1940s. In 1967, pari-mutuel horse racing was added to the line-up of CRR events.

Pari-mutuel betting at the CRR, regulated by the Oregon Racing Commission, is a betting system in which horse racing bettors are wagering against each other. This form of betting is different from fixed-odds betting in that a winner’s take is not determined until the betting pool is closed. Wednesday through Saturday, spectators aged 18 and older will have the chance to bet on races.

Highlights of the four-day event include the Jack Rhoden Memorial Quarter Horse Stakes, featuring an $11,900 payout, and the Woodward Memorial Thoroughbred Stakes, with an estimated payout of $10,000.

Tickets are $10 each night. Children ages 3-12 are $5, and children 2 and under are free. Wednesday is Ladies Night; all women get into the races free. Fans under 18 are welcome to attend with an adult but are not allowed to gamble. Tickets are available at Prineville Men’s Wear and Bayberry Lane in Prineville, Coastal in Redmond, and Boot Barn in Bend. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., post time is 7:15 p.m.

New this year is an expanded food court, race merchandise, and other vendor booths. Nightly sponsors include Mann Mortgage, Mike’s Fence Center, SMAF Construction, and Les Schwab Tires.

About the Crooked River Roundup Races

Produced by a dedicated board of directors and more than 200 volunteers, Prineville's Crooked River Roundup brings together community members and visitors to witness the athleticism of some of the fastest horses and best jockeys in the Northwest. Began by local ranchers to celebrate the cultural heritage of the "Cowboy Capital of Oregon," the CRR was incorporated in 1945 and has evolved into one of the oldest family-friendly events in Oregon. The Crooked River Roundup consists of a PRCA rodeo the last weekend of June and four days of pari-mutuel horse racing in July.