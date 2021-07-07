Oregon Dept. of Revenue offices reopening to walk-in customers

Community Billboard

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Revenue said Wednesday it will again be providing walk-in services at most of its field offices without requiring an appointment, starting July 12.

Taxpayers will be able to conduct their business at customer service windows in the lobby of Revenue’s main Salem office and its field offices in Bend, Gresham, Eugene, and Medford. An appointment is still required for in-person assistance at the Portland office, which is located in the Portland State Office Building. The PSOB is not open to the public at this time.

As outlined in Governor’s Brown recent announcement, customers who visit open offices will not be required to wear face coverings or follow previous social distance protocols.

“We are excited to be able to once again serve walk-in customers,” said Revenue Director Betsy Imholt. “Taxpayers can also contact our call center or visit our website for help or questions.”

The Department of Revenue lists its field office locations and hours of operation on its website. Appointments for in-person assistance can be scheduled on the Contact Us page. The department has also expanded features available through Revenue Online. Individuals can view letters sent to them by the department, initiate appeals, make payments, and submit questions. Visit Revenue Online to learn more.

To get tax forms, check the status of your refund, or make payments, visit www.oregon.gov/dor or email questions.dor@oregon.gov. You can also call 800-356-4222 toll-free from an Oregon prefix (English or Spanish) or 503-378-4988 in Salem and outside Oregon. For TTY (hearing or speech impaired), we accept all relay calls.