The Pavilion adds drop-in dodgeball and futsal for adults

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Bend Park and Recreation District is adding some lighthearted competition opportunities on warm July evenings, including pick-up dodgeball and futsal at The Pavilion.

The pick-up activities are intended to give individuals (age 18 and over) and groups a chance to come together for bragging rights, skill development and renewed social interaction.

“The Pavilion is active in the summer with roller sports and summer camps, and we want to add more pick-up activities to reconnect to activities that were highlights of childhood,” said Peter Darquea, recreation program leader at The Pavilion.

Adult Pick-up Dodgeball

Dodgeball is a good way to make sure every player has fun, sweats a little, makes some new friends, and can’t wait to come back and play again. Two teams battle it out with soft rubber “no sting” balls, which help to create an environment that welcomes players of all skills, abilities, genders and competitiveness.

Dodgeball occurs on Tuesdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from July 13 to July 27. Advance registration is encouraged. Fee is $5 for in-district residents, $6 for out-of-district.

Adult Pick-up Futsal

Futsal is a soccer-like sport with 5 players per side. It is played on a hard surfaced, basketball sized court with a smaller, heavier low bounce ball. Futsal is fast paced and helps improve ball skills, quick decision making and teamwork.

Futsal occurs on Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. from July 15 to July 29. Advance registration is encouraged. Fee is $5 for in-district residents, $6 for out-of-district.

Spectators are welcome too. A schedule of activities at The Pavilion is available here.

For questions, contact Peter Darquea at peter@bendparksandrec.org.