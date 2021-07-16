Latino Community Assn. receives $75,000 challenge grant from Murdock Trust

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Latino Community Association has received a financial shot in the arm for its work empowering Latino families in Central Oregon through workforce training, youth education, health outreach and pandemic relief.

LCA requested a challenge grant from the M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust to motivate individuals and businesses in the community to contribute to their mission and, more specifically, their campaign to establish a Latino Family Empowerment Center.



Murdock will match all gifts from new and returning donors to LCA (two years since the last

donation) dollar for dollar, up to $75,000.

Its purpose is “to reinvigorate and grow LCA's donor base and incentivize new donors,” wrote Steven G. W. Moore, the Trust’s executive director, in the award letter. “Unprecedented times call for an approach to our work that is not ‘business as usual’ . . . . We value your [LCA's] work and mission, and hope this grant will help you advance your efforts in this unique time.”

Since March 2020, LCA has disbursed almost $4 million in aid to laid-off and quarantined workers, given away masks and sanitizer, and partnered with health organizations to host clinics for COVID-19 testing and vaccinations. To contribute cash, stocks or cryptocurrencies, visit https://latinocommunityassociation.org/Donate

About Latino Community Association

Since 2000, the Latino Community Association (LCA) has been empowering Latino families and children and building bridges across cultures to create a more resilient Central Oregon. In partnership with caring individuals, businesses, community organizations and public agencies, LCA remains committed to ensuring full participation of Latinos in our communities. Programs of LCA include: Workforce Education and Training, Family Empowerment, Healthy Families, Youth Rising and Cultural Enrichment. Its services impact more than 8,000 people every year. For more information or to join LCA, visit www.latinocommunityassociation.org or call 541.382.4366.