Oregon to start issuing Pandemic EBT food benefits to families next week

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Oregon Department of Human Services will begin issuing Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) food benefits on Thursday, July 22.

P-EBT provides food benefits to families whose children did not have access to the free or reduced-priced meals usually provided at school or child care centers. Oregon was approved to provide retroactive food benefits to eligible students for the 2020-21 school year.

P-EBT food benefits can be used to purchase food anywhere that EBT is accepted.

Two ways children receive P-EBT

Children receiving P-EBT will receive a letter notifying them of their benefits and P-EBT case ID number.

There are two ways children receive benefits:

If the child’s household currently participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), their P-EBT benefits will be deposited into the household’s SNAP account.

Those who do not particiapte in SNAP will receive a P-EBT card in the mail to the address on file with the school. P-EBT cards look different than the Oregon Trail Cards issued to SNAP households.

From July 22 to July 29, P-EBT cards and benefits will be issued to students.

P-EBT teams will mailed to families from a return address in South Dakota.

It is important for families who are expecting to receive P-EBT to open all mail with a return address from South Dakota as soon as they receive it.

If you are expecting P-EBT and have not received the benefits by Aug. 15th, please contact ODHS by emailing t.schoolmeals@dhsoha.state.or.us">ebt.schoolmeals@dhsoha.state.or.us or by calling 503-945-6481.

P-EBT benefits also will be issued in August and September on the same schedule as July.

ODHS and ODE share responsibility in ensuring that children across Oregon receive P-EBT food benefits. ODE collaborates with school districts across Oregon to determine eligibility and ODHS issues the benefits on Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards.

P-EBT does not replace any child nutrition program already offered, and families are encouraged to continue participating in grab-n-go-meals or emergency food programs at their local schools and community locations.

P-EBT is separate from SNAP benefits including emergency allotments that are also being issued due to the impact of COVID-19. P-EBT benefits are not considered in a public charge test.

For additional information about P-EBT visit pebt.oregon.gov

Resources to help meet basic needs

Find a food pantry: foodfinder.oregonfoodbank.org

Learn about government programs and community resources for older adults and people with disabilities: Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon at 1-855-673-2372 or www.adrcoforegon.org.

Dial 2-1-1, or text your zip code to 898211 (TXT211), www.211info.org

Oregon Department of Human Services Resources

About SNAP

Administered by ODHS, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to approximately 1 million eligible, low-income families and individuals in Oregon, including many older adults and people with disabilities. Oregonians in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP, child care, cash assistance and Medicaid. Learn more at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits. For local resources in your area, such as food or shelter, please call 2-1-1 or reach out to the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC) at 1-855-ORE-ADRC or 1-855-673-2372.

