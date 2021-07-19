COCC’s annual student art exhibition debuts new, virtual format

Community Billboard

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Showcasing more than 100 works of art, Central Oregon Community College’s online student art exhibition features top projects from this past academic year in media ranging from sculptural ceramics and painting to graphic design and vector art.

The recently posted exhibition and juried award listings are viewable at cocc.edu/programs/art/student-art-exhibition.aspx.

“In a year of remote and online learning, any type of college course has had an added layer of challenge,” said Venus Nguyen, coordinator of the exhibition and instructor of 2D and digital art at COCC. “Studio art courses, in particular, can be even more difficult than most. Through all the adversity that this school year has brought, our students in the visual arts have continued to follow their passion and create.”

The exhibition features 106 pieces in all, with all work nominated for inclusion by instructors. Typically held at the college’s Pence Pinckney Gallery during spring term, this year’s exhibition shifted to a virtual format, in response to the pandemic.

Bend artist Nancy Floyd, an emerita professor from the Ernest G. Welch School of Art and Design at Georgia State University, served as the exhibition’s juror. “I am impressed by the technical accomplishments and conceptual breakthroughs that the students at COCC show,” she said.

Award winners:

Best of Show: 2D, Miina McCown, “Self-Portrait.”

Best of Show: 3D, Phil Newman, “Three Rabbits.”

2D & Color Theory, First Place, Lily Brock, “Color Sphere.”

3D, First Place, Alex Gnefkow, “Splintered.”

Ceramics: Functional, First Place, Jordan Dickinson, “Attack on Buckingham Palace.”

Ceramics: Sculptural, First Place, Marley Weedman, “Power and Responsibility.”

Digital Illustration, First Place, Alonna John, “Hypersomnia.”

Drawing, First Place, Mel Smith, “Till Death Do Us Part.”

Graphic Design, First Place, Alec Laird-McConnell, “Sitka Syrah.”

Painting, First Place, Wyatt Wordhouse, “Fear and Loathing.”

Vector Art, First Place, Alec Laird-McConnell, “Hunting Dog Playing Cards.”

Watercolor, First Place, Moh Sailors, “Marceline.”

COCC’s art program offers extensive visual art and art history coursework as well as an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree with an art focus.